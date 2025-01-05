Maha Kumbh 2025: AI-Powered Lost-And-Found Centre Set Up

The Maha Kumbh Mela Authority and the police department have established a high-tech computerized lost-and-found registration centre utilizing AI technology, which is commonly referred to as the 1920 Center.

This centre will help lost pilgrims reconnect with their families and friends. It will offer digital registration for lost pilgrims at all locations.

Giving information about the computerized lost-found centre built on AI technology, Sector Magistrate Gyan Prakash said, "This time, the goal is to make the Kumbh a divine, grand, and digital experience. A computerized lost-and-found centre has been established, fully utilizing AI technology. This technology allows us to search in various ways, such as checking how you looked 10 years ago compared to now or matching your photo with images on social media. People from different parts of the country will come to the Maha Kumbh, speaking a variety of dialects. During this event, their language will be translated into Hindi or English through computerized systems. A designated area will be available for lost individuals to stay, featuring halls with approximately 100 beds. If children become separated from their families, a toy centre has also been set up for them to enjoy while they wait."

"In addition, a team of doctors at the centre will provide psychological support. If someone is unable to see their relatives for an extended period and feels anxious about it, the team will offer counselling services to help them cope," he added.

According to officials, there will always be ten people present for registration at the centre. A reunion desk has been established, along with a police desk for assistance. In the event, if someone gets lost, the local police station will be contacted to help locate the person. Once found, the police will verify their identity and safely return them.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

