Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The earthquake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

All India | | Updated: May 22, 2019 08:06 IST
The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday morning.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.



