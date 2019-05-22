Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes. (Representational)

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

