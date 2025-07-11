Hundreds Of Earthquakes Detected At Mount Rainier In US, Officials Assess Potential Risks

An earthquake swarm began at Mount Rainier on Tuesday (July 8), with the region hit by more than 300 small quakes, the most significant seismicity at the volcano since 2009, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), Cascades Volcano Observatory Public Information Officer Holly Weiss-Racine told USA Today that a total of 334 earthquakes had been identified at Mount Rainier as of Thursday, July 10. This swarm consists of hundreds of very small earthquakes, with the largest so far being a magnitude 2.3 on July 8.

Also Read | NATO Jets Scrambled Amid Largest Russia Drone Attack On Ukraine

Is It A Matter Of Concern?

According to the USGS's Cascades Volcano Observatory, there is no indication that the level of earthquake activity is cause for concern, and the alert level and colour code for Mount Rainier remain at Green/Normal.

Scientists believe the quakes are likely caused by water movement around the crust above the magma chamber, rather than volcanic activity.

Also Read | "Drone Might Hit Him": Khamenei's Advisor Threatens To Assassinate Trump

Earthquake swarms occur about 1-2 times per year at Mount Rainier; however, the recent seismic activity is unusual in terms of the number of quakes. The swarm started on July 8 and may continue for several days.

The earthquakes of a 2.5 or less magnitude are common and are not usually felt, Michigan Technological University revealed.

Also Read | 5 Injured After Malaysia Police Helicopter Crashes Into River

"Earthquakes are one of several parameters we monitor to indicate what a volcano is doing. Right now, this swarm is still within what we consider normal background levels of activity at Mount Rainier. Past swarms have been attributed to circulation of fluids interacting with preexisting faults," USGS mentioned in its latest report.

Mount Rainier is considered an active volcano and has not had a significant eruption in the past 500 years. However, it is potentially the most dangerous volcano in the Cascade Range due to its height, active hydrothermal system, frequent earthquakes, and heavy glacier cover.