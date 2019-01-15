Assam Celebrates Annual Harvest Festival Magh Bihu

Wednesday marks the first day of the Assamese calendar month of 'Magh'

Assam today celebrated Magh Bihu, the annual harvest festival, with traditional fervour.

While Wednesday marks the first day of the Assamese calendar month of 'Magh', Bihu celebrations started from Monday night that marked 'Uruka', the last day of the Assamese month of 'Puh'.

Following the 'Uruka' night feasting, people today morning lit the traditional bonfire called 'Meji' to pray to the god of fire and seek blessings for the new year.

From Wednesday, people will visit friends and families.



Hundreds of organisations continued their protests against the Centre's move to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

In a few places, protesters also burnt copies of the Bill.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi celebrating Bihu

The opposition Congress also lit a 'Meji' at one of the party offices in Guwahati's Dispur area today and took an oath to protest against the Bill. Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi participated in the event.