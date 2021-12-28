'Mafiawaad' Grew Under Previous UP Governments, Industries, Businesses Were Destroyed: PM

"Yogi ji's government has brought back the rule of law and order," PM Modi said.

Attacking Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that previous governments in Uttar Pradesh promoted 'mafiawaad' to such an extent that it led to the destruction of businesses and industries in the state.

Addressing at the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the Prime Minister said, "The earlier governments in UP promoted the growth of the tree of mafiawaad so much that all the industries and businesses were destroyed in its shade. Now, Yogi ji's government has brought back the rule of law and order. That's why investment is also increasing in UP and criminals are going to jail after getting their bail canceled."

PM Modi further added that the "double engine" government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State.

PM Modi added, "Before 2014, only 5 cities in the country had metro services. Today, it is functional in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh and 27 cities have functional metros across the nation. This has helped the confidence of youth in Tier-II and Tier-III cities."

PM Modi stressed, "For decades, this situation prevailed in our country that one part was developed and the other was left behind. At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality at the level of society.

That is why our government is working on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Coming back to the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the completed 9 km long section of the project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi also inspected the Metro Rail Project and took a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The inauguration of the project comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held early next year.