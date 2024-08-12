Madrassa Staff Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Boy, 10, In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The accused also assaulted the boy and threatened to kill him, police said (Representational)

A madrassa staffer was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy, a police official said.

The 20-year-old accused sexually assaulted the boy, who was studying in the madrassa, on August 2 after lunch, the Badgonda police station official said.

"The accused also assaulted the boy and threatened to kill him if he revealed the ordeal to anyone. The victim had entered into a fight with some other boys and was made to sleep in the accused's room for some days till tempers cooled," he said.

"After the incident, the boy came out of the madrassa, took the phone of a passerby and informed his mother. On the complaint of his mother, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)