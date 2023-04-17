Madras High Court's Big Order On Harassment Charges By Chennai Art Centre Students

The Madras High Court today directed Kalakshetra Foundation, a top arts and cultural academy in Chennai, to restrain the faculty member accused of sexual harassment from contacting students. Hearing a plea filed by seven students, the court also sought the inquiry report filed by the State Commission for Women.

The students who have appealed for anonymity, seek formulation of safety policy on campus besides a redressal mechanism to deal with sexual harassment allegations. They also want the institute's internal complaints committee reconstituted, with student and parent representatives.

Their plea comes following the arrest and suspension of Assistant Professor Hari Padman from the institute for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation. Investigation is underway by police, State Women's Commission and an independent committee constituted by the Kalakshetra Board.

Around 200 students, both men and women, protested a fortnight ago alleging sexual harassment, body shaming and discrimination on the basis of colour by the assistant professor and three other repertory artists over the last many years. A few past students had also complained that those students who did not yield were given low grades and denied performance opportunities in key programmes on campus.

They also alleged the institute's management, including its Director Revathi Ramachandran, was attempting a cover up.

In a flip flop, the National Women's Commission (NCW) that sought police action by the state DGP, applied brakes on the investigation calling the sexual harassment allegations a misinformation against the union government funded dance and cultural institute.

The State Women's Commission Chief has said she received around 90 complaints from both men and women students, some had even alleged sexual abuse. Chief Minister MK Stalin has said legal action would be take against anyone if found guilty.

The institute's Director had recently said, "All concerns of the students would be addressed."