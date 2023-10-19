Madras High Court Denies Permission For RSS Rallies In 3 Tamil Nadu Districts

RSS was granted permission to conduct processions on October 22 in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold rallies in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivangai districts of Tamil Nadu on October 22.

However, RSS was granted permission to conduct processions on October 22 in 11 districts.

A petition was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to hold RSS rallies at 20 places in 14 southern districts, including Madurai.

In the petition, it was requested to grant permission to hold rallies in 14 districts including Madurai, Thanjavur, Trichy, Dindigul, Theni, Pudukottai, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari.

