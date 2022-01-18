Video: Madhya Pradesh Teenage Girl Climbs Tree To Avoid Getting Vaccinated

The doctor is seen chasing her and standing under the tree.

In Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur district, a teenage girl climbed a tree to avoid getting the Covid vaccine. In a video that has gone viral on social media, an 18-year-old woman can be seen atop a tree while a healthcare worker is walking towards her with a syringe.

After some coaxing from the healthcare worker, she gives in and steps down.

The vaccination team was visiting the Mankari village of the district. The woman reportedly ran away from her house and climbed a tree to hide from the doctor administering it to her. The doctor is seen chasing her and standing under the tree, waiting for her to get down as other villagers urge her to do the same. She finally does step down and gets her shot.