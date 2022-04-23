Madhya Pradesh Woman Molested In Moving Rickshaw, Case Filed Against 3

The accused later fled from the spot, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by her two co-passengers in a shared autorickshaw here, following which police have registered an offence against three persons, including its driver, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, he said.

"The woman hired a shared auto-rickshaw to reach her home in Ashoka Garden area from the coaching class located in MP Nagar area," Aishbagh police station in-charge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria said.

As per the woman's complaint, when she hired the rickshaw, there were two female co-passengers in it. But after the two women got off, two men boarded the rickshaw and they started molesting her soon after the vehicle started moving, he said.

She resisted their attempts and asked the driver to stop the rickshaw, but he kept on driving and took the vehicle into a dark stretch, he added.

"The woman mustered courage and jumped off the autorickshaw when it slowed down at a speed-breaker," the official said.

The victim lives in a rented accommodation in Bhopal and is preparing for competitive examinations.

The accused later fled from the spot, Mr Bhadoria said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the three accused, including the rickshaw driver, and efforts were on to trace and nab them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)