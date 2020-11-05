Madhya Pradesh To Introduce Law Against Religious Conversion For Marriage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the law will soon come into force in Madhya Pradesh. (FIle)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said a new law will be brought in the state against those who conspire to convert people's religion through marriage.

"We are bringing in a strict law in Madhya Pradesh against those who conspire to get others' religion converted by getting married in the name of love. We will not tolerate this. We have started the procedure and this law will soon come into force," the chief minister said.

He also urged people to sell and use only Swadeshi (made in India) crackers for Diwali.

"I appeal to everyone to sell and use Swadeshi crackers only instead of foreign crackers. We have also decided to take action against anyone selling or using crackers with gods or goddesses pictures on them. People should not hurt the religious sentiments of anyone else," Mr Chouhan said.