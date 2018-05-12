Denied Entry For Exam, Madhya Pradesh Student Dies Of Heart Attack

Mohanlal's relatives demand strict action against Ramkrishna College.

A 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh's Satna was denied an admit card to sit for the exam as he paid Rs 300 less from his complete fee, a day later, he died of heart attack on Friday. The student, Mohanlal, was pursuing BCA from Ramkrishna College and had already deposited a fee of Rs 25,700. Since he could not pay the remaining Rs 300, he was not allowed to sit for the exam. Relative say that he was extremely tense because of this.

"He could not bear the thought of his career being ruined and succumbed to death," Mohanlal's relative said.



Angered by the fact that for mere Rs 300, Mohanlal's career was put at stake, relatives and neighbours started protesting. They blocked the road and demanded a strict action against the college.

"Till the time the district administration does not take action against the college, we will continue our agitation," the protesters said.



