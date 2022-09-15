'Serial Killer' Who Murdered 4 Guards Kept In Isolation, Inmates Fear Him

Madhya Pradesh "serial killer" Shivprasad Dhurve, 18, is accused of killing four guards.

When he takes a bath, jail wardens remain nearby, and the plate on which he is served his meals is taken back immediately after he finishes eating, said jail's superintendent Rakesh Bhangre.

"Looking at his instincts to commit crime, the serial killer is not kept with the other prisoners. He is confined to an isolation cell. Six cases including four of serial killings have been registered against him," Mr Bhangre told Press Trust of India.

As Shivprasad Dhurve is considered capable of using any available material as a weapon, he is not allowed to keep any utensils with him, the superintendent told Press Trust of India.

"He was not kept with other inmates as they fear him after coming to know what he has been accused of," the official said.

"However, ever since he was jailed on September 6, his behaviour has been normal," Mr Bhangre added.

"We have given him religious and educational books to reform him," the prison superintendent said.

"So far nobody from his family has visited him in prison," Mr Bhangre said.

Shivprasad Dhurve, who has studied up to class 8, is accused of murdering three security guards in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and another in Bhopal for "no apparent reason". He was arrested on September 2.

The first three killings attributed to him took place in Sagar in the span of 72 hours. The last killing was committed in Bhopal only a few hours before the police arrested him.



