'No Power In World Can Dare Threaten India': Rajnath Singh In Madhya Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said if someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, on the other side as well.

Mr Singh was addressing a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Lal Singh Arya at Khaneta village under the Gohad assembly seat in Bhind district.

"India's pride is soaring all over the world. During the Congress rule, people abroad would say India is a weak country. The world did not take our words very seriously," the minister said.

The situation has changed now, and if India says something on international forums, the world listens with open ears, he said.

"Now, your India is not a weak country. No power in the world can dare threaten India," he said.

"If someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, it can strike them on the other side of the border as well," Mr Singh said.

He further said one person from every five families in Bhind district is in the Army, and he wanted to greet such families.

Lauding the works of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the defence minister said Madhya Pradesh was earlier a BIMARU (laggard) state.

"...but people of the country are now saying if one has to see growth, one must go to Madhya Pradesh. It is the cleanest state in the country," he said.

The per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was only Rs 11,718 in 2001-02, and it has now increased 10 times to more than Rs 1.40 lakh in 2023, the minister said.

The growth rate in Madhya Pradesh is higher than the average GDP of India, he claimed.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state where the government gives Rs 6,000 per year from its treasury to farmers in addition to the same amount disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi, he said.

Mr Singh will address two more rallies in Bhind district later in the day.

The polling for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

