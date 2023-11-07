'Congress Never Forgets To Abuse Me Daily': PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh

"It even opposed the election of the country's first tribal woman President."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it never forgets to abuse him, and alleged that the party also opposed the candidature of the country's first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu.

He was addressing an election rally in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held on November 17.

"Congress never forgets to abuse me daily...It even opposed the election of the country's first tribal woman President as it is only interested in the vote bank of tribals and not their welfare. The party also did not attend the swearing-in of the country's first tribal chief information commissioner (CIC) despite getting an invitation in advance," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that by stopping scams, his government saved the money involved in them and it resulted in the framing of schemes for poor people.

"Rs 13,000 crore are being spent on 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans and craftspeople," he added.

PM Modi said his government was developing a major solar power centre of the country in the Vindhya region of the state.

