Power Supply Cut Off For 26 Hours, For Rajnath Singh's Safe Landing in Satna

No power in 20 villages for 26 hours for landing of Home Minister's chopper

Around twenty villages at Satna in Madhya Pradesh have gone powerless after the local administration decided to cut off the power supply for 26 hours, for the safe landing of Home Minister Rajnath Singh's chopper. Satna will see a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius today.A notice in the local newspapers said power supply would be stopped from 4 pm on May 19 to 6 pm on May 20, as two high voltage power lines pass through the area, where the home minister's chopper is scheduled to land.Rajnath Singh is visiting Kothi Nagar Panchayat in Satna at 11 am today, to unveil the statue of Thakur Ranmat Singh, who fought against the British during the mutiny of 1857."There is no water, no power in 20 villages...don't know what to do. We have babies at home. Everyone is suffering here, We have tried speaking to people in the local power department office...they said they are helpless," locals told NDTV.The notice issued by the state's power department has 'regretted inconvenience' caused to the residents of the affected villages.Notice in Satna newspapers; power supply cut off for Rajnath Singh's visitThis is not the first time common people in Madhya Pradesh were affected due to VIP movement. There was a big controversy in February 2016, when a farmer Suresh Parmer in Sehore, had alleged that he was forced to cut his standing wheat crop by officials who want the area cleared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. Parmer, who is the owner of a 15-acre land, claimed he suffered huge losses."I want to clear all doubts on this. The land where the stage is being constructed has been taken by consent. We have not built the stage on any farmer's land and no instruction has gone to farmers to harvest the crop," said agriculture minister Gauri Shankar Bisen had said.