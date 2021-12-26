Madhya Pradesh Man Wanted Pucca Home, Gets Rs 14,000 Bill For VVIP Visit

Budhram Adivasi was told he would have to host lunch - a photo op - for the Governor

Budhram Adivasi lives in a thatched hut in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

In August, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, he was given the keys to an under-construction pucca house. In fact, Governor Mangubhai C Patel handed over the keys himself and shared meal with Budhram Adivasi.

There was much joy in Budhram's life then, but little did he know that hosting lunch for the Governor would add misery to his life and cost him a fortune.

On August 24 the Governor, while on a visit to the district, attended the 'griha pravesh', or housewarming ceremony, and his office scheduled the lunch at Budhram's home.

Ahead of the 'VVIP' visit and photo-op, village and local officials swung into action - installing a fancy new gate and fans for his modest home.

The day after the 'VVIP' visit and photo-op, panchayat members took the fans away and slapped poor Budhram with a Rs 14,000 bill for the gate.

"The officers came... they said Governor sahib would eat lunch here. The new gate worth over Rs 14,000 was fixed... now they are asking for money I don't have. If I had known I would have to pay then I would not have got it installed," Budhram told NDTV.

Budhram was also promised a cooking gas connection (under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) with his new home. But six months later, he has neither gas nor the home, because it is not yet built.

When NDTV contacted Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, we were told the guilty officials would be punished. "This should not have happened... action will be taken," he said.

Mr Singh then indicated "action" would be taken because "this is against dignity of the Governor".

"We have a tradition that when a guest comes, we decorate the house. But, as you have said, this is against the dignity of His Excellency the Governor. So, we will act," he said.

Poor Budhram's story, predictably, has led to a political row, with the Congress quick to react.

"After the visit of the Governor, officials handed over a bill of Rs 14,000. My request is 'stop looting the poor'. The injustice being done to them... there should be an FIR against those who are responsible," MLA Kunal Chaudhary said.

NDTV this month reported on how tribals from Dindori district were being given thatched huts under the much-vaunted Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Worse still, these were only allotted after bribes; one man said he had been forced to offer a chicken even after paying Rs 14,000.

Based on the NDTV report an investigation was ordered and two junior officials removed.

Prime Minister Modi has set his government a target of providing all homeless families with houses. The deadline for that ambitious project is 2022.

In Madhya Pradesh, 20.65 lakh houses have been completed against the target of 26.28 lakh. In the last week of last month fewer than 24,000 houses in the Guna and Sheopur districts were approved.