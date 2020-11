Newborn Boy Kidnapped From Government Hospital In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A case has been registered under section 363 of IPC, police said (Representational)

A woman claiming to be a nurse has allegedly kidnapped a newborn boy from the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows an unidentified woman walking into the hospital ward on Sunday evening and taking away the newborn after telling his mother that his pulse was slowing down and he needs to be medically examined, said Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Rajiv Tripathi.

The boy was born around 5 am on Sunday and was kidnapped around 6 pm the same day, he said.

The police said the accused was accompanied by another woman.

"It appears that the woman knows well the premises of the MYH hospital," police said, adding that a search has been launched by the police.

A case has been registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)