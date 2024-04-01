4 Cops Suspended As Minister's Son, Charged With Assault, Alleges Torture

The minister's son and his friends face an assault case for allegedly thrashing four people

Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against the son of state minister Narendra Shivaji Patel after he was caught in a brawl in Bhopal's Shahpura area Saturday night. It is alleged that Abhigyan Patel and his friends assaulted a journalist, a restaurateur couple and their employee during an altercation sparked by a road accident.

Following the incident, minister Patel rushed to Shahpura police station with his aides late on Saturday night. There, Abhigyan and his friends alleged that they were tortured by policemen. Thereafter, four cops were suspended and an inquiry ordered. Mr Patel is Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education. Abhigyan is learnt to appear in state functions on behalf of his minister father.

Restaurateur Alisha Saxena has said in her complaint that it all started when a car hit the motorcycle of journalist Vivek Singh. When Mr Singh shouted out to the car driver, asking him to drive properly. Soon, Abhigyan and his friends stepped out of the car and allegedly beat up the journalist. Ms Saxena intervened and Abhigyan allegedly thrashed her with a rod. Her husband and one of their employees were beaten up when they rushed to save her, she has said.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among others.

Police have registered a counter FIR against the Saxenas and others on a complaint by the minister's son, who has accused them of assault.

Senior police officer Mayur Khandelwal said the medical examination of those involved has been conducted and further probe is on. On the suspended cops, he said an inquiry is on and further steps will be taken as per the findings.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari has hit out at the state government over the incident. "This is anarchy. Police did not register an FIR on the journalist's complaint of assault. The woman got six stitches on her head, Section 307 (attempt to murder) should have been invoked. The SSP does not even know that four cops have been suspended, but it is a headline in newspapers. Lowering the morale of police personnel and supporting crime has become the policy of this government," he told news agency ANI.

Addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said, "You appear helpless when family members of your ministers intimidate people. Please take such action that people have faith in law."