Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram Elections Live: Voting To Begin At 7 AM

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is seeking a fourth term in power.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 28, 2018 06:45 IST
BJP -- which has never won an assembly election in Mizoram -- has fielded candidates in 39 seats

Bhopal/Aizawl: 

Elections for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held today after weeks of high-pitched, hectic campaigning. Mizoram - the BJP's last frontier in the northeast - will go to polls as well. Polling in the 40-member legislative assembly of the hill state will decide the fate of 209 candidates. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is seeking a fourth term in power. While the Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition and an ally of the BJP at the centre, are contesting all 40 seats, the BJP -- which has never won an assembly election in Mizoram -- has fielded candidates in 39 seats.

Voting begins at 7am in both states.

Here are the live updates of the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram:


Nov 28, 2018
06:45 (IST)
Visuals from a polling station in Zarkawt, Aizawl, as tweeted by news agency ANI:



Nov 28, 2018
06:43 (IST)
Polling for 40 constituencies in Mizoram starts at 7am.
