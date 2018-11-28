BJP Hopes To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Mizoram From Congress: 10 Points

Most opinion polls have suggested a narrow lead for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh (Representational)

New Delhi: Elections for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh - one of the most crucial heartland states -- will be held today after weeks of high-pitched, hectic campaigning. Hill state Mizoram - the BJP's last frontier in the northeast - will go to polls as well. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is seeking a fourth term in power. The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency for what it calls a "make or break election". Mizoram is one of the five states where Rahul Gandhi's party is still in power. For the BJP, it is a crucial box to be ticked to reach their goal of ruling the northeast.