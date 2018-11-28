The Countdown Live Blog: Will Shivraj Chouhan Win Fourth Term In Madhya Pradesh?

Dr Roy: Tell me one indicator which might, which must, worry you is the by-elections that happened, where although the Congress held onto both seats, the margins narrowed terribly and there was about a 10-12% swing in favour of BJP but they still lost. That swing in favour - did that worry you?



Prannoy, at the end of the day you either win or you lose. We have had 5 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh in the 12 months - 4 on an assembly level and 1 on a Lok Sabha level. I, personally, was in charge of 3 out of the 4 on the assembly level. The Congress Party has won all 5 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh in the last one year - a very clear signal to the BJP that they are on their way out. As for the remark to made with the regard to margins, please do remember, in a by-election and historically speaking...and you have that sense of history behind you, having been part of covering elections for the last 30 to 40 years. By-elections in India always generally go in favour of the incumbent government. In Madhya Pradesh, it has been the other way round which very clearly tells you that all the money pressure, political pressure; I had 40 ministers of the government sitting in 2 assemblies, in my parliament constituency. Their single efforts was to make sure I lose but I always said this and I repeated on your show that "BJP ke dhanbal ke oopar, BJP ke bahubal ke oopar, Janabal haavi ho chuka hai".