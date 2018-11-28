NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
The Countdown Live Blog: Will Shivraj Chouhan Win Fourth Term In Madhya Pradesh?

The Congress is expecting anti-incumbency against Shivraj Chouhan, the state Chief Minister for three terms, to do the trick for them.

Updated: November 28, 2018 21:36 IST
Dr Prannoy Roy and other poll experts take a look at whether the BJP will win.

Bhopal: 

A high voter turnout was recorded today in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress is trying to defeat the BJP that has won the assembly elections three times in a row. From 72.7 per cent in 2013, the provisional figure for Madhya Pradesh was 74.6 per cent, the Election Commission said. The Congress, which is contesting polls in Madhya Pradesh for the first time under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is expecting anti-incumbency against Shivraj Chouhan, the state Chief Minister for three terms, to do the trick for them. Mr Chouhan, however, is of the view that his party will win riding on his performance as chief minister for the last 15 years. In this edition of The Countdown, NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy and other poll experts take a look at whether the BJP will be able to hold on to the state. In the programme, Dr Roy speaks to the three big leaders of the Congress in the state - Jyotiraditya Schindia, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Here are the live updates of Dr Prannoy Roy's analysis:


Nov 28, 2018
21:36 (IST)
Question: Still, what's that one worry that you have on your mind?

Jyotiraditya Scindia: I think, this time we have knitted together the campaign really well. Our feet are  on the ground, our  foot soldiers are on the ground, our workers are in  great gusto and great form. I think, the people of Madhya Pradesh will give you a very clear verdict in terms of... whether we can ensure that we take our voters to the polling booths and ensure that they cast their franchise. Conversion factor...from sentiment to actual polling is crucial in an election.
Nov 28, 2018
21:35 (IST)
Question: What is that one worry that is on your mind when you go to sleep at night?

Jyotiraditya Scindia:Not one. Not one, Prannoy, but many. I was fortunate enough to be taught at Business school at Stanford by one of the Founders of Intel, Andy Grove, and he told us, in his last class, he said, "Whatever you guys do in life, good luck to you guys. I only leave you with one last word of advice. Always remember that only the paranoid survive. So, I am paranoid. I always am. It is good to be paranoid."
Nov 28, 2018
21:33 (IST)
Question: What went wrong with your party's tie up with Mayawati? Are the doors closed to this alliance in future?

Jyotiraditya Scindia:Well, it didn't workout and that's fine because sometimes things are not to be but that doesn't mean that the door is closed on that relationship for the future. In the Lok Sabha, we will try and write earnest to develop that relationship, once again.
Nov 28, 2018
21:32 (IST)
Question: We have travelled across the state and have interacted with many people and observed, one very popular scheme in these elections in MP has been the Pucca Houses. How are you going to counter that?

Jyotiraditya Scindia: First of all, that scheme was setup by the Congress government and the loans for the houses   that I've been giving out today, are being given on the basis of the survey that we carried out when Dr Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister in 2012 and 2013. So, it is on the basis of the hard work of the Congress, that today, this scheme is being unveiled. Also, people do remember  that this housing scheme has been in place for the last 15 years - all the way from the years of the Congress government.
Nov 28, 2018
21:32 (IST)
Question: According to you, which one of these 2 leaders, Modi and Shivraj, is slightly less popular ?

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Well, I think, both are at this point of time, extremely unpopular with the people of Madhya Pradesh. But, as I said before, state elections are fought on local issue not on a global scale.  and therefore what is in focus is the 15 years of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji government, which has today, abysmally failed the people - on all issues from the health indicators to education indicators to agrarian distress to 21,000 farmers committing suicide over the last 15 years to the Mandsaur incident - where farmers were killed, shot at, in cold blood, to malnutrition, to women's security, to 1 crore of my youth in my state been unemployed - what is working? Because all I can see is that nothing is working in Madhya Pradesh.
Nov 28, 2018
21:30 (IST)
Question: Of the 2, who is your Main Opponent, Modi or Shivraj?

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Wait, let me tell you this - this election has turned into a election of the people vs the BJP.  So, the main opponent of the people of Madhya Pradesh are both - Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji and Narendra Modi ji,  for all the havoc there has been wrecked upon them, in the last 15 years and the last 5 years. There in saying in English that goes, 'you can fool some of the people, and some of the time but you cannot fool all the people, all the time".  The time for reckoning, for the BJP, is now here.
Nov 28, 2018
21:29 (IST)
Dr Roy: Tell me one indicator which might, which must, worry you is the by-elections that happened, where although the Congress held onto both seats, the margins narrowed terribly and there was about a 10-12% swing in favour of BJP but they still lost. That swing in favour - did that worry you?

Prannoy, at the end of the day you either win or you lose. We have had 5 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh in the 12 months - 4 on an assembly level and 1 on a Lok Sabha level. I, personally, was  in charge of 3 out of the 4 on the assembly level. The Congress Party has won all 5 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh in the last one year - a very clear signal to the BJP that they are on their way out. As for the remark to made with the regard to margins, please do remember, in a  by-election  and historically speaking...and you have that sense of history behind you, having been part of covering elections for the last 30 to 40 years. By-elections in India always generally go in favour of the incumbent government. In  Madhya Pradesh, it has been the other way round which very clearly tells you that all the money pressure, political pressure; I had 40 ministers of the government sitting in 2 assemblies, in my parliament constituency. Their  single efforts  was to make sure I lose but I always said this and I repeated on your show that "BJP ke dhanbal ke oopar, BJP ke bahubal ke oopar, Janabal haavi ho chuka hai".
Nov 28, 2018
21:28 (IST)
"The time for Madhya Pradesh is one for change," says Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia.
"Every segment of society needs to be uplifted in Madhya Pradesh. Whether it's the farmers, the youth, the women... everyone has suffered over the last 15 years. Shivraj Singh says, "15 saal bemisaal". I say, "15 saal, behaal" and now is the time to bring about change."
Nov 28, 2018
21:27 (IST)
The recent by-elections in the state have shown a swing towards BJP, with the party doing well in the last 3 polls.

Nov 28, 2018
21:23 (IST)
Congress' Kamal Nath, when asked if he was going to be the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, says "didn't want this job".
"I didn't want this job to start with. Now having taken this job, I am not hungry for a post or position... We don't have a chief ministerial candidate. Whoever our party decides, whatever modality Mr Rahul Gandhi wants to adopt in naming the chief minister, he will do so. I am very happy with that."
Nov 28, 2018
21:22 (IST)
Is Congress' Kamal Nath worried about the "Modi magic"?
"If Modi magic and Amit Shah magic didn't work in the biggest bastion of the BJP (Gujarat), then where do I see it working now? The depreciation of PM Modi is happening tremendously. What he was able to do one or two years back, he can't do that now."
Nov 28, 2018
21:22 (IST)
BJP attempting to communalise the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, says Congress' Kamal Nath.
"What worries me are the attempts by the BJP to communalise this election. They will try... because this has been their game. That's the card left - to try and communalise the elections. But I think that the people of Madhya Pradesh are smart enough to know that."
Nov 28, 2018
21:21 (IST)
I haven't seen this in 40 years. Every section of society is against this government, and they are looking for a change. And this change is happening now on a daily basis, on an hourly basis: Kamal Nath  
Nov 28, 2018
21:20 (IST)
 "People have unequivocally decided that they want to oust this (BJP) government": Congress' Kamal Nath on Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
Nov 28, 2018
21:18 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh has grown 10-12 per cent a year under BJP - which is among the highest in the country - but from a very small base. So it hasn't caught up to other states, says Prannoy Roy
Nov 28, 2018
21:17 (IST)
Municipal elections are a reliable indicator of upcoming results if they are held within 6 months of the state polls and these were held in 2017, says Dr Prannoy Roy
Nov 28, 2018
21:14 (IST)
BJP has a strong base among urban voters as compared to their hold in villages. But the worrying factor for the party is that it has been losing ground in recent municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Nov 28, 2018
21:09 (IST)
Shivraj Chouhan is BJP's trump card. He is a good speaker and popular even after 15 years in power, says Dr Prannoy Roy
Nov 28, 2018
21:07 (IST)
The old tradition of women voting as their husbands ask them to is changing, says poll expert Shekhar Gupta

Nov 28, 2018
21:06 (IST)
As per 2013 voting pattern, BJP lead over Congress was strongest in Malwa non-tribal and Mahakoshal regions, while gains in Chambal and Vindhya Pradesh were in a narrow 3-4 per cent band.

Nov 28, 2018
21:04 (IST)
In 2013 Madhya Pradesh elections, women participated as actively as men in the electoral process. This time around, turnout of women could be even higher.

Nov 28, 2018
21:02 (IST)
The turnout of women this time could be higher, says Dr Prannoy Roy
No more content
