Madhya Pradesh Minister's "Beggar" Remark Sparks Row, Congress Orders Bowls Online

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a fresh controversy after senior cabinet minister Prahlad Patel called welfare benefits "alms" and accused people of developing a habit of begging.

His remarks triggered sharp reaction from the opposition Congress, which launched a unique protest by sending begging bowls to the BJP office.

Reports suggest that the BJP high command is displeased with Patel's statement.

Congress Takes to Streets, Burns Effigies

In Mandsaur, Congress workers burnt an effigy of Prahlad Patel at Gandhi Square. Posters against him surfaced in Indore. In Bhopal, leaders at the Congress headquarters prepared to send begging bowls through online orders.

Congress spokesperson Mithun Ahirwar said, "Begging is banned in Bhopal, so we have sent the bowls online."

On Saturday, Prahlad Patel -- Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister -- said: "People have developed a habit of begging from the government. Leaders come, and they are handed a basketful of petitions. They are garlanded on stage, and a letter is placed in their hands. This is not a good habit. Instead of asking, cultivate the mindset of giving. I assure you, this will lead to a happier life and help build a cultured society."

He further said excessive dependency on freebies weakens society rather than strengthening it.

"This army of beggars is not making the society stronger; it is making it weaker. The attraction towards free things is not a mark of respect for brave women. A martyr is truly honored when we live by their values," he asserted.

BJP High Command Unhappy?

As the backlash grew, Mr Patel deleted a post on X, in which he had tagged the party president, fuelling speculation that the BJP leadership was unhappy with his remarks. In Bhopal, senior BJP leaders avoided direct comments on the controversy.

BJP state general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani responded with just "Jai Siya Ram", while assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said, "I read his statement, his intentions were not wrong, but I haven't met him yet."