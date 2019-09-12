'Tughlaqi Order': Madhya Pradesh Minister On New Traffic Penalties

"The government's decisions reflects its arrogance," Govind Singh Rajput said.

A Madhya Pradesh minister today hit out at the centre over the amended Motor Vehicles Act, calling it a "Tughlaqi" order.

"The Union government's Motor Vehicle Act is a 'Tughlaqi' order. Most of the fines are more than what a common man can afford. I don't want the people of Madhya Pradesh to face such hefty fines. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Kamal Nath regarding the same," Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput told news agency ANI.

"The Central government is arrogant. This is why they give ''Tughlaqi'' orders these days. Most of their decisions reflect arrogance," he added.

Mr Rajput said that he agrees that hefty fines should be imposed on those who are caught for drunken driving. "The government should amend some parts of the act. This is the reason why we haven't implemented the act in the state. We will implement it soon after discussing all the aspects of the same with the Chief Minister," the minister said.

