Madhya Pradesh Minister Faces Probe For Holiday Allegedly At Public Expense

The anti-corruption Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh is investigating senior cabinet minister Gauri Shankar Shejwar for allegedly holidaying in Karnataka with his family at the expense of the taxpayer.The Lokayukta police have registered a case against Mr Shejwar, a seven-time legislator and one of the most influential BJP leaders in the state, and former CEO of the Eco-Tourism Development Board Vinay Barman for misusing their posts.Mr Shejwar, however, has denied all the charges against him. "I had gone to Karnataka. My family members were also accompanying me... (but) the government paid for the expenses of only those who were eligible. I paid for my relatives and nothing wrong was found in the audit. It's a process I'll send my reply," he said.Those who travelled with Mr Shejwar during his visit to Karnataka in February 2016 include his wife Kiran Shejwar and his sister-in-law Shashi Thakur. The expense for the trip was cleared by the Eco-Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Vinay Burman. The tour bill amounted to Rs 2 lakh and the minister deposited Rs 63,884 with the board.Activists have asked why did the minister pay the amount only after an Right To Information or RTI inquiry.RTI activist Ajay Dubey, who had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, said, "If he is right, why did he pay this amount and what was it based on? It's a serious issue and he should be booked along with his family members."The opposition has asked for Mr Shejwar's resignation. Youth Congress president Kunal Chaudhry said, "He is a senior minister. He knows the rules and regulations. He should immediately resign."The Lokayukta has asked the chief secretary to submit all the papers related to the case by January 16.