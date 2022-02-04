Madhya Pradesh May Soon Add 'Happiness' As Subject To School Syllabus

The subject will be mandatory for all students of Classes 9 to 12, an official said (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh may introduce "happiness" as a subject in its high school syllabus and higher secondary school classes from the next academic session, an official said today.

A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready, CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), Akhilesh Argal, told news agency PTI.

In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up a "happiness department".

"In November (last year), we gave a presentation on the subject to 80-odd teachers or trainers. The following month, we interacted with 80 students from Classes 9 to 12 for five days and discussed the happiness book draft. Their response to the subject was very encouraging," he said.

The state School Education Department, All India Council of Technical Education, and other organisations are helping them on the project, Mr Argal said.

"After giving final touches to the books, we will send them to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for clearance," he said.

The subject will be mandatory for students of all streams from Classes 9 to 12, he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states in Varanasi in December last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given a presentation on the works initiated by the Rajya Anand Sansthan and the state's plan to introduce happiness as a subject in school syllabus, Mr Argal said.