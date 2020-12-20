Madhya Pradesh Man Flees After Marrying Two Women In Less Than A Week: Police

Search is underway for the missing accused, the police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old software engineer is on the run after marrying two women in five days in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

Based on a cheating complaint filed by one of the woman's family on Saturday, the police are conducting a probe into the matter, police inspector BL Mandloi said.

The accused, a resident of Indore, allegedly married one woman in Khandwa on December 2 and another at Mhow in Indore on December 7, the official said quoting the complaint.

According to the complaint, one of the relatives of the woman from Khandwa had gone to attend a wedding in Indore's Mhow and sent photographs of the accused marrying another woman to the family on December 7. This was his second marriage in five days, the police officer said.

Subsequently, the Khandwa woman's family lodged a police complaint, seeking to register an FIR against the accused.

As per the complaint, the family spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and on household items that were given to the bride.

The complaint also stated that the accused, after marrying the woman in Khandwa, took her to his place in Indore.

After a few days, he told her that he had to go to Bhopal for some unavoidable work, but instead went to Mhow to marry another woman, the official said.

On December 2, the accused had come for the wedding in Khandwa with his parents, brothers, sister and other relatives, he said.

When the Khandwa woman's family spoke to the woman whom the accused married in Indore, she told them that her marriage was arranged and not forced, according the complaint.

After December 7, the accused did not return home and switched off his mobile phone, Mr Mandloi said.

Search is underway for the missing accused, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)