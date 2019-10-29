Madhya Pradesh Man Claims He Fell Ill Because Of Sorcerer, Beats Him To Death: Cops

The man claimed that he was afraid of the sorcerer and did not want any contact. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday for allegedly killing a senior citizen over suspicion that the latter practiced "sorcery", police said.

The incident took place in Narila village, some 45 kilometres from Jabalpur, an official said.

"Scrap dealer Bhura Kol, 40 killed Ram Prasad Kol, 75 on Sunday morning as he suspected him of practising sorcery. The accused believed he fell sick often because of this sorcery," said Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police.

Mr Singh said the accused has told police that he was afraid of the 75-year-old and would avoid any encounter with him.

"We have recovered the iron strip with which he beat up the victim, apart from blood-stained clothes. Majholi police is probing the case," Mr Singh added.

