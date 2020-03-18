Madhya Pradesh Live Updates: Digvijay Singh Taken Into Preventive Custody

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached the Ramada hotel in Bengaluru today.

Earlier this morning, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached the Ramada hotel in Bengaluru to visit the party MLAs lodged there. However, he was stopped by the police following which he sat on a dharna outside the hotel. Mr Singh has now been placed under preventive arrest by the police.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon sent a letter to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati in the early hours today, saying that the latter made an "impartial and courageous" decision in accepting the resignations of six ministers. Twenty-two MLAs of Congress have submitted their resignations pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. Of these, the Speaker has accepted resignations of six MLAs.

Here are the live updates on Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 18, 2020 08:22 (IST) Congress MLAs say they have been held captive: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tells news agency ANI: "We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they are being held back, messages came from their families... I personally spoke to 5 MLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is police in front of every room. They are being followed 24/7."



Mar 18, 2020 08:14 (IST) Supreme Court to hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.

Mar 18, 2020 08:11 (IST) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh went on a sit-in outside Bengaluru hotel where rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs are staying. He was soon detained. #WATCH Karnataka: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by Police to visit it. 21 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs are lodged at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/dP3me4qjw0 - ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020