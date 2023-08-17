'As Per Rules': Madhya Pradesh Cop On Viral Video Of Woman Dragged By Hair

The video of cops dragging the woman by the hair has gone viral

Madhya Pradesh police are in a spot over a viral video in which women cops are seen dragging a woman by her hair.

The woman, Chaina Bai Kachi, was reportedly thrashed and taken into custody when she demanded compensation for the installation of an electricity tower on her land at Kauriya village in Katni district.

Following allegations of police excesses after the video circulated on social media, a senior police officer has denied that the woman was beaten up and said police had acted as per rules. Police said that it was an old video but did not give a date.

Chaina Bai Kachi has alleged that she received no compensation for the installation of an electricity tower on her hand. When a bulldozer rolled in for setting up the tower, she and her relatives tried to block its way. At this point, police allegedly thrashed her and took her and four others into preventive custody.

The woman and her lawyer reached the collectorate and the office of the district police chief to register their complaint against the police action. She said that she has not received any compensation against the installation of the tower as is the norm. The contractors roped in by the power company, revenue officials and police personnel had tried to capture her land, the woman alleged.

Her lawyer slammed the action against her and said no one is heeding her complaint. She said they had urged the district administration to act against the officials and the cops concerned.

Addressing the media, senior police officer Manoj Kedia said the woman was creating public nuisance and blocking work to install the electricity tower. Therefore, he said, she was taken into preventive custody. The officer denied that cops had beaten up the woman. "Women cops acted as per rules," the officer said.