Indore Resident Killed, Daughter Injured In Pahalgam Terror Attack

A resident of Indore lost his life in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

According to police, Sushil Nathaniel, his wife and two children went to Jammu and Kashmir for a vacation.

On Tuesday evening, a terrorist opened fire on the family, fatally wounding Mr Nathaniel. His body will reach Indore at 8.15 pm on Wednesday by Air India flight.

Mr Nathaniel's daughter, Akanksha, sustained a gunshot wound to her leg but survived. The terrorists asked Mr Nathaniel about his religion and demanded that he recite a specific prayer.

When Mr Nathaniel identified himself as a Christian, he was shot. The news of Mr Nathaniel's death reached his family through a phone call from his son.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a post on X wrote, "The death of Indore resident Shri Sushil ji in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is extremely sad. I pray to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) to give him a place in his lotus feet..."

He wrote, "The whole country stands with the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji to respond to this cowardly attack."

Collector Ashish Singh said, "We are in touch with the local administration of Srinagar. The body will be airlifted and brought. The other family members who went with him are fine. The family is in Srinagar. They have been given first aid. While talking to the family, the collector said that the Chief Minister is also constantly taking updates.

"The body of Indore's casualty in the Pahalgam Terror Attack is being brought by Air India flight number AI 803 at 8.15 pm. On the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, I went to the Hiranagar area this morning and met the family members. The government administration is with them in this hour of grief," the District Collector wrote on his official X handle.

Mr Nathaniel's relatives in Indore expressed their grief and disbelief at his death and told a section of the media he had intended to visit Israel this year but changed his plans due to his wife's prior business engagements.

Mr Nathaniel's relatives also reflected on the political situation in Kashmir and emphasised the sacrifices made by individuals like Mr Nathaniel's grandfather, who served in the Second World War, and lamented the violence that has taken yet another innocent life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)