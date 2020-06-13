Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Admitted To Lucknow Hospital: Report

Lalji Tandon had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha. (FILE)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and his condition was stated to be stable.

Mr Tandon, 85, had fever and complications related to urology. All necessary tests have been performed and he has been admitted in the ICU at the Medanta hospital, the sources said.

राज्यपाल श्री लालजी टंडन के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मुझे प्राप्त हुआ है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि आप जल्दी ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ हों और जनसेवा हेतु हमारा मार्गदर्शन करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 13, 2020

According to the director of the Medanta Hospital, Rakesh Kapoor, his condition is stable and there is no need to worry. He may be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

According to BJP sources, Mr Tandon is presently in Lucknow which is also his home district.

He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had also been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

