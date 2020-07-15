Lalji Tandon Undergoes Dialysis, Still On Ventilator Support

Lalji Tandon is still on the ventilator and is undergoing dialysis, said doctor (File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon continues to be on the ventilator and is undergoing dialysis, Medanta Lucknow hospital said on Wednesday.

Mr Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

"Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon is still on the ventilator and is undergoing dialysis," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director, Medanta Lucknow.

