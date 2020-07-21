Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Governor Dies, Condolences on Twitter

Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, dies at 85

Lalji Tandon, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and a veteran leader, died at a hospital early on Tuesday. He was 85. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other ministers of the Union Cabinet and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed their condolences on the death of Lalji Tandon.

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the death of Lalji Tandon and described him as a "legendary leader".

In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Prime Minister Modi recalled that Lalji Tandon was an expert in constitutional matters and had a close association with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji.



In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Lalji Tandon's death was a personal loss" to him and he will always be "remembered for his contribution towards the nation's progress". Mr Chouhan added that Lalji Tandon always "guided" him for a long time. The Chief Minister will be going to Lucknow to attend the last rites of Lalji Tandon.

"My deepest condolences on the death of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh. May God give strength to the bereaved family," Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior state BJP leader tweeted.

Other senior BJP leaders and ministers posted condolence messages on social media.

Deeply condole the sad demise of senior leader Shri Lalji Tandon. He was pillar of strength for the Party in Uttar Pradesh and a distinguished Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

My profound condolences to the family.

ॐ शान्ति! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 21, 2020

I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 21, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Lalji Tandon's death. The UP government has announced a three-day mourning as a mark of respect to Lalji Tandon, who had decades-long political career in Uttar Pradesh. He took over as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 29, 2019.

Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid their respects to Lalji Tandon.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pay last respects to Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lal Ji Tandon who passed away earlier today pic.twitter.com/jnptPOWg9g — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2020

Lalji Tandon's last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 4:30 pm today.

Often referred to as 'Babuji' by his supporters, Lalji Tandon had a dominating presence in Uttar Pradesh where he served as cabinet minister. He was elected to the Assembly multiple times.

Lalji Tandon entered politics after completing graduation and became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for the first time in 1978. He was elected as an MLA three times between 1996-2009 and became a minister for the first time in UP's BJP government in 1991. He had been a minister several times since then.

The veteran leader was appointed the Bihar Governor in August 2018 and remained in the post till July 2019 and later he was appointed the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)