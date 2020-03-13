Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Kamal Nath To Meet Madhya Pradesh Governor This Morning

Jyotiraditya Scindia held a massive roadshow in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

BJP's Jyotriraditya Scindia, whose high-profile crossover to the Congress, has plunged the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into crisis will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat today. The BJP nominated the 49-year-old former union minister for one of the two seats in Rajya Sabha in Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party on Wednesday.

Mr Scindia exit from the Congress on Tuesday, also his father Madhav Rao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary, was followed by the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Nineteen MLAs - loyal to Mr Scindia - were moved to Bengaluru in BJP ruled Karnataka on Monday ahead of the high-profile crossover. Some of them reportedly later expressed reluctance in joining the BJP.

The Congress has filed petitions before Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati seeking disqualification of the six ministers of the Kamal Nath Cabinet as MLAs who, along with 16 MLAs.

Speaker NP Prajapati said the MLAs will have to submit their resignation letters in person. "As per the law, those resigning will have to first appear before the Speaker personally, after which only I will look into the available evidences/facts before deciding as per merits of the case," he told NDTV.

The Congress has 120 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, four more than the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. If the resignations of 22 MLAs are accepted, the majority mark will fall to 104. This will make it easier for the BJP - with 107 MLAs - to stake claim to power.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has returned to Bhopal on Thursday night from his Holi vacation.

Here are the Live Updates on developments in Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 13, 2020 09:29 (IST) The BJP has also sought for a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh governor.