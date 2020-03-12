'May God Keep Jyotiraditya Scindia Safe In BJP': Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that Mr Scindia was never sidelined. (File)

After wishing him well, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a shot at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday after ending his 18-year-long association with the Congress. "Heartiest congratulations to Jyotiraditya Scindia on taking the decision (to join the BJP)," Mr Singh told reporters last night, adding: "May god keep him safe in the BJP," he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of party chief JP Nadda. In a post-midnight tweet, he called his joining the party a "turning point" in his life. "It's not just a turning point in my life, but also an opportunity for me to continue my commitment towards public service under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi-ji," Mr Scindia wrote.

He had resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and shot off a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, saying "it is now time for me to move on". He also wrote: "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

The 49-year-old four-time parliamentarian's exit from the Congress was followed by resignation of 22 Madhya Pradesh MLAs, plunging the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government into crisis. The surprise developments took place on 75th birth anniversary of Madhav Rao Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia's father. He had joined the Congress after his father's death in a plane crash in 2001.

Digvijaya Singh - who had led a late-night MLA rescue operation last week to foil attempts to bring down Kamal Nath government - on Wednesday wished Mr Scindia well "under Modi-Shah tutelage".

In his letter, Mr Scindia had expressed dissatisfaction over his diminished role in the party in the last one year.

Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that Mr Scindia was never sidelined.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi-Shah Tutelage," Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Amid political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and Congress have stepped up efforts to guard their flock. While the BJP has moved its MLAs to a five-star hotel in Gurgaon, the Congress has moved its MLAs to Jaipur.



