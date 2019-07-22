Girl Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh School, Parents Reject Suicide Claim

Police are investigating if the girl had committed suicide, as suggested by the note.

An 11-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on the premises of her school hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said today. Going by her suicide note, she wasn't happy with her educational institution.

"I wanted to become teacher, I love my parents, my uncles and aunties, my brothers and sisters. I just don't like this place, and I want a transfer certificate. I feel like I have been living in hell ever since I came here," the note purportedly written by the Class 6 student read.

The girl was found hanging by her scarf from the railing of a staircase near the hostel toilet at 5 am today. Although both school authorities and police officers seem to back the suicide theory, her grieving parents have different thoughts on the matter. They believe she was murdered.

The note recovered from the girl's body. Her parents, however, say she couldn't possibly have committed suicide.

"How did none of the 20-odd girls who reside in the hostel see her committing suicide? Besides, the suicide note is not in my daughter's handwriting. She could not have committed suicide; someone killed her. We have demanded an in-depth probe by the police," the girl's father said.

He also accused the school administration of not informing him after the body was recovered. "Instead, I was told about it over the phone around 6 am by the father of another girl who stays in the same hostel," the father said.

The girl's body was discovered by other inmates of the hostel. They had immediately reported the matter to school officials, following which they contacted the Shahpur police.

"Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. Based on the contents of the suicide note, it seems as if the girl was feeling homesick. Towards the end, the suicide note states that coming to that place was like coming to narak (hell). We are probing the incident under Section 174 of the CrPC - which relates to suicide - and recording the statements of school officials as well as the girl's family members and other inmates of the hostel," said Dindori Superintendent of Police ML Solanki.

