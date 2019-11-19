Madhya Pradesh Farmer Uses Sound To Protect Crops From Wild Animals

The farmer said the low-cost method also saves him from wildlife attacks around his land.

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh has found a unique solution to keep wild animals off his crops -- sound of his own voice recorded with that of barking dogs.

Chidananda Gowda, a farmer who owns a small tract of land in the Soraba taluk of Shivamogga in the state, recorded the sound and saved it on a microchip. He then installed loud speakers to play the recording.

"In our region, bison, deer, monkeys used to destroy our crops, at least 30 per cent of my crops used to get destroyed by the wild animals every year. I then brought a chip reader and recorded my own loud voice and that of barking dogs, it was then connected to speakers placed around the farm," Mr Gowda says.

The farmer says that this method not only saves his crops, it saves the animals too. "Many farmers resort to shooting the monkeys, it is not fair. My method saves the lives of wild animals too," he claims.

He said that the low-cost method also saves him from wildlife attacks around his land.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.