Madhya Pradesh Farmer Couple, Daughter Allegedly Die By Suicide; Cops Under Scanner

A farmer, wife and daughter allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A couple, along with their 13-year-old daughter, allegedly died by suicide after one of their children was questioned by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh.

Farmer Laxman Namdev, 50; wife Rajni Namdev, 45, and daughter Mini, 13, were found dead on railway tracks.

Reports say the family was disturbed after one of their children, a seven-year-old boy, was questioned by the police over an alleged theft.

According to villagers, the police came to the couple's house to interrogate the seven-year-old, which left his parents deeply disturbed. This allegation has raised suspicion on the police, the former sarpanch and the family neighbours for alleged conspiracy.

The police had filed a first information report (FIR) against the couple's seven-year-old son after their neighbour accused the minor of stealing Rs 20,000 and gold and silver jewellery.

The complainant Rakesh works at Tikamgarh post office. He said his wife had gone out to attend a meeting and the house was empty. The boy came inside to fetch a ball that had fallen into the compound. The complaint alleged the boy then stole the money and the jewellery from one of the rooms. Before leaving, the boy allegedly left imitation jewellery made of brass and gilt, the complaint said.

Now, questions are being raised whether a seven-year-old can differentiate between gold and gilt, and whether he could have stolen Rs 20,000 cash and stuffed the notes in his pocket.

Another question is about whether the police could file an FIR against a minor, who, if involved in a criminal matter, would be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Villagers said the family wanted to meet the Tikamgarh police chief and request for justice, but they allegedly died by suicide without meeting him.

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has demanded a judicial probe and action against the police, alleging that police harassment and threats drove the family to suicide.

"I want to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister that the relatives of the dead have alleged the family died by suicide due to police harassment. Two days ago in Katni also, a Dalit couple died by suicide. I request the Chief Minister that proper compensation should be given to the families and the culprits should be punished," former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath said.