Madhya Pradesh Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment In Chilling Videos

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, Pramod Pavan, allegedly died by suicide at his official quarters inside the Godan Police Station premises in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district early Tuesday morning.

The cop was found hanging inside his official residence. But what has sent shockwaves across the state are a series of chilling videos he posted before he killed himself - videos in which he names serving police officers and local mafia members, accusing them of mental harassment, caste discrimination, and even death threats.

Wearing his police uniform, ASI Pramod Pavan, in his recorded messages, alleges that he was mentally tortured by Godan Police Station in-charge Arvind Singh Bhadauria, constable-driver Roop Narayan Yadav, and Tharet police station in-charge Anfasul Hasan.

The reason? He claims it began after he intercepted a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand linked to local mafia member Babloo Yadav.

"Since then, I've been harassed continuously. I haven't been allowed to leave the station to even get my Aadhaar or Samagra cards made. Casteist slurs are hurled at me daily. I can't even eat properly. These men, including Babloo Yadav, have threatened to kill me by running a tractor over me," Pramod Pavan alleges in one of the videos.

In another video reportedly recorded just before the alleged suicide Pavan exposes the operation of illegal gambling dens, allegedly protected by the same set of officers. He names Raghu Yadav, Ram Lakhan Yadav, and Ramraja Yadav as key operators of illegal gambling, allegedly enjoying protection from Bhadauria and Yadav.

He further claims that multiple murders, including the 2024 killing of Narendra Yadav, are linked to these dens, and that if the call records of constable Roop Narayan Yadav are scrutinised, "crucial murder evidence will emerge".

Godan Police Station in-charge Arvind Singh Bhadauria has been attached to police lines, and a probe has been ordered under DySP (AJK) to ensure transparency.

Speaking to NDTV, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Umesh Garg said, "We received information this morning that he died by suicide last night. All senior officials are present at the scene. An investigation is underway, and action will follow based on its findings. Every video will be examined impartially. The documents he shared will also be scrutinised thoroughly, and a fair and unbiased inquiry will be ensured."

The incident once again puts the spotlight on rampant illegal sand mining in Gwalior-Chambal region, a deadly business that has already claimed the lives of: Deputy Forest Ranger Subedar Kushwah in 2018 (crushed to death by a mining vehicle), IPS officer Narendra Kumar in 2012 (killed by a sand-laden tractor-trolley).

In 2019, then-Congress minister Govind Singh had admitted on record that Datia and Bhind districts were hotspots for illegal mining and mafia activity.