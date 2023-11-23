Madhya Pradesh Polls: Graphic Insight Into Soaring Wealth Of Lawmakers

The polling was in a single phase on November 17 in Madhya Pradesh.

The November 17 elections to the 230-member legislative assembly in Madhya Pradesh saw the participation of 2,533 candidates from various backgrounds and parties. The polling held in a single phase witnessed a staggering 76 per cent voter turnout.

As the central Indian state gears up for the new government, a notable trend was observed in the asset growth of the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who contested last week's elections.

Stark Contrasts: The Surging Wealth of MLAs and the Notable Declines

Out of the 2533 candidates, 192 sitting MLAs have re-contested the elections. 180 MLAs have shown appreciation in their assets from 1 to 1,192 per cent from 2018-2023 while the other 12 have shown depreciation in their assets from -1 to -64 per cent. Congress's MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa from Manawar (ST) topped the list with an increase of 1982 per cent increase in wealth. While Baij Nath Kushwah again from Congress MLA from Sabalagadh reported the steepest fall in his assets by -64 per cent.

The Richest and the Poorest

Chetanya Kasyap, representing Ratlam City from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), is the wealthiest MLA in the state. His assets skyrocketed from Rs 204 crore in 2018 to Rs 296 crore in 2023, marking an increase of Rs 91.4 crore. In stark contrast, Kalpana Verma Congress MLA from Raigaon (SC), emerged as the poorest, with her assets totalling Rs 33.65 lakhs in 2023. While seeing a 139 per cent hike from Rs 14 lakh in 2018.

Disparity in Wealth

The disparity in wealth among the MLAs has also been found striking. The combined assets of the top 10 richest MLAs amounted to Rs 1,728.52 crore, nearly paralleling the combined assets of the other 182 MLAs, which stand at Rs 1,692 crore. This disparity underscores the vast economic differences within the legislative body.

Party-wise Wealth Proportions

The sum of the assets of all the 192 MLAs re-contesting the elections stood as much as Rs 3,507.34 crore. Of the total sum, the grand old party stood first with a share of 52.81 per cent, followed by BJP with 46.05 per cent and others by 3.58 per cent. This data highlights the economic dominance of these two major parties in the state's political landscape.

