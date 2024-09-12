'Like Mirchi Sunne Waale...': AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Pitch For Haryana Polls

AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a "triple engine" pitch for development while campaigning in Haryana for the Assembly elections scheduled next month.

Mr Chadha said, "On one side of Haryana there's Punjab which has an AAP government and on the other side there's Delhi with an AAP government too. If the AAP government is formed in Haryana then a triple engine of development will run in the state."

The AAP MP campaigned in the Asandh assembly constituency in Haryana today for party candidate, Amandeep Singh Jundla. Mr Chadha said, "We listen on the radio, Mirchi sunne waale always Khush (Those who listen to Mirchi are always happy). Similarly, Kejriwal ko chunne wala always khush (Those who choose Kejriwal are always happy)."

Mr Chadha took a jibe at the rebellion in the BJP after the party released the candidates list and said, "BJP's condition in Haryana today has become like that of a flop film whose ticket no one wants to buy. The candidates to whom BJP gave tickets are also running away today."

The Aam Aadmi Party, today, released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. With the latest list, the party has declared its 89 candidates so far. With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, the AAP has only one candidate remaining to be declared for the election.

There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress, but they did not result in an agreement.

AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.