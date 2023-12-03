'Have Not Seen Trends, Don't Need To...': Kamal Nath Confident Of Congress Win

Kamal Nath led the Congress to a surprise win in Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 election (File).

Congress leader Kamal Nath has declared himself "very confident" his party will win the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. Speaking to news agency ANI Sunday morning, shortly after counting of votes began with postal ballots, the former Chief Minister said, "I have not seen any trends, I don't need to look at any trends till 11 am. I am very confident, I trust the voters..."

The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh in early leads as vote-counting began with postal ballots - traditionally a very small percentage of total votes - first to be opened. At 9.35 am the BJP was ahead in 122 seats and the Congress was leading in 98.

READ | BJP, Congress In Tight Race In Very Early Leads In Madhya Pradesh Race

Meanwhile, shortly before votes began to be counted, there was a poster congratulating Kamal Nath on becoming Chief Minister for a second time. The poster - which read "Congratulations to the honourable Kamal Nath for becoming Chief Minister" - was seen outside the Congress' office in Bhopal.

The BJP is widely expected to retain a state it has dominated since 2003; the party has won three of the past four polls, with the blip being the Congress' 2018 win that was orchestrated by Kamal Nath.

Four of nine exit polls give the BJP a distinct edge; three give it more than 139 seats.

The Congress is confident it can upset the BJP but the numbers don't seem with it. While four other exit polls hint at a win for the party, in each case its rival is within striking distance.

On Thursday too he played down exit polls' prediction. In a post on X, he said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength... it is because of your hard work and dedication the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government."

READ | "Country Runs By Vision, Not Television": Kamal Nath After Exit Polls

On Saturday, a day before counting of votes, there was a poster congratulating his becoming Chief Minister for a second time.

According to news agency ANI, the poster - spotted outside the Congress' Bhopal office - was put up by a party worker.

READ | Spotted. "Congratulations" Poster For Kamal Nath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

However, Shivraj Chouhan remains confident the BJP will return to power and form the state government for a fifth time.

READ | Shivraj Chouhan Says BJP Will Form Government For 5th Time In Madhya Pradesh

"There is no doubt. It is said there is 'kante ki takkar' (a close contest) but there is no such situation. Party workers have toiled and 'ladli behnas' (beneficiaries of his flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana' scheme) have removed all 'kante' (obstacles)," he said.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.