Full Majority In Madhya Pradesh With PM's Blessing: Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted BJP will get full majority

The BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the party will retain power in the state with a full majority, minutes after early leads showed the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in the assembly election.

Early leads show the BJP has won 124 seats in the 230-seat assembly. The Congress trails with 100 seats, early leads show.

"... I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form government again with a full majority," Mr Chouhan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'भारत माता की जय, जनता जनार्दन की जय'



आज मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आ रहे हैं और मुझे विश्वास है कि जनता के आशीर्वाद व आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ फिर सरकार बनाने जा रही है।



भाजपा के सभी... — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 3, 2023

BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is confident people's faith will be with the BJP. "We will wait till the complete results are in. We will form government with complete majority. The people's faith in PM and the welfare schemes are the reasons for such a mandate."