Madhya Pradesh Crisis: How The Numbers Stack Up

The Kamal Nath government is in a crisis

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is in deep trouble after 17 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia were flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka on Monday. Mr Scindia also resigned from the Congress. Three more MLAs are preparing to quit the government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, taking the total number of rebels to 20, sources have told NDTV.

Mr Scindia, who has been out of reach of Congress leaders since Monday, suddenly appeared in Delhi this morning with BJP chief Amit Shah and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to speculation that he is likely to join the BJP today. Mr Scindia then tweeted a letter that he wrote to Sonia Gandhi, giving his resignation.

The Kamal Nath government, which came to power 15 months ago, has been surviving on a wafer-thin majority.

Here's how the numbers stack up if the Congress MLAs exit from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Total assembly size

230

Current strength

120 MLAs with Kamal Nath government

Majority mark: 116

Margin: Just 4 above majority mark

Composition: 114 Congress, 2 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 1 Samajwadi Party and 4 independents

If Congress MLAs quit

Majority mark comes down to 106

Congress: 97

BJP: 107

SP: 1

BSP: 2

Independents: 4