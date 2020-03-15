Madhya Pradesh Governor Asks Speaker To Hold Floor Test On Monday

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has directed assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to hold a floor test on Monday, days after 22 Congress MLAs resigned en masse putting in danger Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government.

"Madhya Pradesh Assembly's session will commence at 16 March, 2020 at 11 am, and after my address to the assembly, the first work to be conducted will be voting on trust vote," the Governor said in his order.

"The division on the trust vote will take place by pressing the button, no other mode of voting will be acceptable," he added.

He also said in the order that the floor test will be completed on March 16, and the exercise cannot be "deferred, delayed or suspended".

The Speaker on Saturday accepted the resignations of the six ministers as MLAs. The decision brought down the majority mark in the House to 113, just two less than the number of MLAs supporting the Congress.

After the acceptance of their resignations, the effective strength of the 230-member Assembly has shrunk to 222 (two seats were already vacant due the death of two MLAs).

The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House, and the support of seven allied legislators. If the resignations of the remaining rebel 16 MLAs are accepted, the Congress's strength will come way below the majority mark, and the BJP, with 107 MLAs, will become the largest party in the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is billed as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Kamal Nath must prove his majority in a floor test before the state's Budget Session.

"22 MLAs have quit, and they have repeatedly stated that they have resigned. The Kamal Nath government is in minority, and they have lost the requisite strength needed. They have no constitutional right to be power. We have asked for a floor test; the government should prove its numbers before Budget Session, before the Governor's address," he said.