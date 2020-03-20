Democracy Blatantly Killed In Madhya Pradesh: Ashok Gehlot After Kamal Nath Quits

Ashok Gehlot remarks came after Kamal Nath submitted his resignation (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said democracy was blatantly killed in Madhya Pradesh with the fall of the Kamal Nath-led state government there.

He said dismantling a democratically elected government for lust of power has become a habit of the BJP.

"What we have witnessed today in Madhya Pradesh is a blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight," he said in a statement.

His remarks came after Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Mr Nath's move came a day after the Supreme Court directed a floor test be conducted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday to prove that the Congress government led by him enjoys a majority in the House following the resignation of 22 MLAs of his party.