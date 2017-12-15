Madhya Pradesh Cop Turns Rifle On Congress' Kamal Nath At Airport, Suspended

A Police man loads his rifle to fire at Kamal Nath ji in Chhindwara airstrip. Is this politics of hatred. Should be condemned in strongest terms. - Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) December 15, 2017

A Madhya Pradesh policeman turned his gun on Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Chhindwara airstrip on Friday evening but was quickly overpowered by other security personnel, according to police sources.Sources told NDTV that the incident took place around 5 pm at a small airport in the former Union Minister's Lok Sabha constituency, Chhindwara, about 320 km from state capital Bhopal.Mr Nath, 71, had just landed at the Imli Khera airstrip when a police constable, identified as Ratnesh Pawar, allegedly appeared to load his rifle and turned his weapon towards Mr Nath."One of the policemen deployed for security of (Congress MP) Kamal Nath ji suspiciously pointed the gun towards him at airport," Chhindwara police officer Neeraj Soni said, according to news agency ANI.It is, however, not clear what had provoked the constable."We have suspended him and are investigating the matter," Mr Soni said.Vivek Tankha, Madhya Pradesh's former Advocate General and Rajya Sabha member, condemned the incident. "Is this politics of hatred. Should be condemned in strongest terms," Mr Tankha tweeted.