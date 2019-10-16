Madhya Pradesh Cop Suspended For Posting Police Demands, Views Online

The constable was on Monday suspended for violating the service conduct rules.

A constable in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has been suspended for allegedly posting on social media some demands of policemen as well as his views on reforms needed in the department, an official said on Tuesday.

Constable Shubham Bajpai allegedly uploaded such messages on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.

"Bajpai posted on social media some messages about policemen''s demands and also shared his views on reforms needed in the police administration," SP Singh said.

His act has harmed the image of Madhya Pradesh Police, he said.

Hence, the constable, deployed at the Nunsar village post, was on Monday suspended for violating the service conduct rules, and was attached to the Jabalpur police lines, he added.

