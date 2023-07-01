Congress MLA Jitu Patwari Sentenced to 1 Year In Jail In 2009 Rioting Case, Gets Bail

The special court granted bail to Jitu Patwari and others on personal bonds. (FILE)

A special court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and three others in a 2009 case of rioting and obstructing government officials from performing their duty.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vidhan Maheshwari of the special court for trying MLAs and MPs also imposed a fine of Rs 10000 each on Patwari, former Congress MLA Krishna Mohan Malviya, Surend Marmat and Ghanshyam Verma.

Mr Patwari, MLA from Rau in Indore, was accused of rioting and obstructing government officials during a farmers' agitation in Rajgarh in 2009.

The special court granted bail to Patwari and others on personal bonds, their counsel Ajay Gupta told PTI.

Mr Patwari is not in danger of being disqualified from the MP Assembly as the sentence is of less than two years, Mr Gupta added.

"We are going to file an appeal against the JMFC's order in the sessions court within 30 days as mandated in law," Mr Gupta informed.

